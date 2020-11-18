1/1
Charles Harry Deran
1938 - 2020
Charles Harry Deran of Bel Air, MD died at the age of 82 on Friday, November 13, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD on July 26, 1938, he was a son of the late James Joseph DeRan, Jr., and Helen (Harry) DeRan. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carole Absher DeRan; by his son, Craig H. DeRan and wife, Adrienne of Pylesville, MD and his daughter, Catherine H. DeRan of Arlington, VA; and by his two grandchildren, Benjamin and Savannah. He is also survived by his sister, Sara D. Grace and brothers, John P. DeRan and David H. DeRan. He was preceded in death by his brother, James J. DeRan, III.

Harry graduated from North Harford High School in 1956 and from the University of Maryland in 1960. He was a retired insurance agent. Harry was a lifetime member of Highland Presbyterian Church where he served as a trustee, deacon and elder as well as a 45 year member of Esdraelon Lodge #176 AF&AM in Cardiff, MD. Harry enjoyed coaching youth sports, especially with his children. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife.

His body was donated to the Anatomy Board of Maryland. A celebration of life will be held at Highland Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Due to Covid precautions, seating capacity will be limited; however, all are welcome to take part in the celebration via Highland's mobile church link, https://join.startmeeting.com/pastormeute. In lieu of flowers, his family would prefer memorial donations to Highland Presbyterian Church, 701 Highland Road, Street, MD 21154.

Obituary was written by his family. Harkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements. For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915


Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Highland Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
