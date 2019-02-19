|
On February 14, 2019 Charles Herbert Wineholt Jr., beloved husband of the late Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Wineholt (nee Dietrich); dear father of Buckley D. and David A. Wineholt (Anne, nee Wilson); dear grandfather of Natalie E. and Marshall D. Wineholt. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at 10:00 AM at the Chapel of the Maryland Masonic Home, 300 International Cir. Cockeysville, MD 21030. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to the Maryland Masonic Home Employee Fund 300 International Cir., Cockeysville, MD 21030. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 19 to Feb. 24, 2019