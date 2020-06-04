Charles Robert Hewitt, husband of Martha Stoner Hewitt, died peacefully in his sleep on Monday morning, May 25, 2020 at the Heartlands Retirement Community in Ellicott City, MD.



He was the son of Charles Maurice Hewitt and Edna Parsons Hewitt of Boonsboro, MD, now deceased. He is survived by two sisters, Virginia H. Rohrer and Ruth Carole H. Weitzel. He was predeceased by siblings Marie H. Bohn, Harland H. Hewitt, and Jeanne H. Zittle.



Charles Hewitt graduated from Hagerstown High School with the class of 1955 and graduated from Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, WV with the class of 1959.



Employed at Fairchild Aircraft and Mack Trucks, Inc., Charles then moved to Ellicott City and worked at Westinghouse Electric Corp. for 24 years. In the past, he was a long-time member and an active elder at Chapelgate Presbyterian Church, long-time member at Chapelgate and one-time chairman of the Adult Committee of Howard County Young Life.



He is survived by a daughter, Anne L. Robinson, and son-in-law, Jeffrey L. Robinson, as well as a son, Charles "Chip" Hewitt, and daughter-in-law, Caroline R. Hewitt; grandchildren Jessica Anne Griffith, Grant L. Robinson, Audrey B. Robinson, Michael L. Robinson, Emily G. Robinson, Harrison H. Hewitt, and Hudson H. Hewitt. A private burial service will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11am.



