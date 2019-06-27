|
On June 17, 2019, Charles J. Carey, Sr., beloved husband of Anita Marlene Carey; devoted father of Charles J. Carey, Jr. and Sandra D. Carey (Neil Berger); cherished grandfather of Nicholas C. Kindred and Laura A. Carey. Also survived by three great-grandchildren and many loving family and friends. The family received friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City on Saturday at 10:30am, with a Memorial Service at 11am. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Cares.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 27, 2019