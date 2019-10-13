|
Suddenly on October 7, 2019 Charles J. "Sonny" Fairley, Jr. beloved husband of Bonnie L. Fairley (nee Shaffer) devoted father of Andrea Copeland (Dave), Maureen Astarita (Chris) and Brittany Yantis (Darin), loving grandfather of Evan, Kendall, Alex and Abby, brother of Richard F. Fairley, Sr. and his wife Dorothy, Thomas M. Fairley and his wife Lesa, Joann M. Brickwedde and her husband Thomas. Also survived by sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his son, Brian M. Fairley and his parents Stella R. and Charles J. Fairley, Sr.
Visitation and services were held last week. Arrangements by Kaczorowski Funeral Home P.A.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2019