On September 30, 2019; CHARLES J. FISCHER; beloved husband of the late Grace Theresa Fischer; loving father of Charles G. Fischer, Charlene Meyer, and Jean Trzeciak and her husband Robert; devoted grandfather of Aaron Fischer, Kristin Zeminski, Dustin Fischer, Nathan Meyer, Julia Kracke, Tara Trzeciak, and Devin Trzeciak; cherished great grandfather of Ingrid Fischer, Arthur Fischer, and Norah Grace Jones.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3 from 3-5 & 7-9PM at STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10AM, Friday, October 4 at St. Mark Chapel, 30 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. Interment in New Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2019