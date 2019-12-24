|
|
On December 22, 2019, Charles J. Quick, Sr. beloved husband of Audrey J. Quick (nee Hurlock); devoted father of Deborah Marie Kimberley, Charles Joseph Quick, Jr., Sandra Mae Jones, Christopher Lee Gray and Bryan Reed Quick; loving grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 5.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (Beltway exit 26) on Thursday, Dec. 26th from 5 to 8 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 27th at 1:00 PM. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association www.apdaparkinson.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 24, 2019