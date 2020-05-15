Charles John de Melker, (Chuck), died on April 19, 2020 at the age of 71.



He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, an avid road biker, a fan of classic rock, and a kind, good man. He had a light heart and laughed often.



Born in Geneva, Ohio to a military family, Chuck devoted his career to public service. After receiving his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri, he served 5 years in the Army before returning there to get his Masters in Public Administration. He then became a civil servant for the federal government for over 35 years and retired in 2016 as a Senior Management Analyst at Aberdeen Proving Ground.



Chuck had an adventurous spirit and loved the outdoors. He coached his kids' soccer and baseball teams and shared the thrill of riding roller coasters with them. In his younger days, he ran with the bulls in Pamplona and lived out of his Volkswagon van while exploring Europe. And in the last years of his life, he cycled through Mexico, Croatia, and Spain.



Chuck is survived by his beloved wife, Evie, his daughter Saskia and her husband, Dan, his son, Sven, and his grandchildren Cooper, Gnimin and Charis. He is survived by his sister Lois, her husband Sonny, stepchildren Christy, her husband Elie, Jenny, her husband Mike, and David, and his former spouse, Kitty.



A family burial service will be held in Great Barrington, MA (where he and Evie spent much time and had planned to spend their retirement together) at the end of May. A larger celebration of Chuck's life with his extended family and friends will be held in MD at a later date when we can all gather again.



His family requests memorial donations in Chuck's honor to the Salvation Army and the East Coast Bike Greenway.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store