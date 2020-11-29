1/
Charles John LoPresto
On November 23, 2020 Charles John LoPresto passed away at Oak Crest. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to the late Connie LoPresto; dear father of Charles Thomas LoPresto (Colleen) and Carla Stewart; loving grandfather of Patrick LoPresto (Jennifer), Kevin LoPresto, and Michael Santome (Jess); fondly remembered by 5 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.

Due to the Covid restrictions service and interment will be private. When restrictions have been lifted the family will be planning a Celebration of Life in the future. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Oak Crest Staff Appreciation Fund 8800 Walther Blvd. Baltimore, MD 21234. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
