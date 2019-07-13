Charles "Chuck" Edward Jones, age 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by love in his



home in Perry Hall, MD on Monday, July 10, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1951 in Baltimore, Maryland to Edward Jones and Mary Cordell. Chuck was preceded in passing by his brother David Jones and sister Karen Faulls and is survived by his sisters Charlene Haupt and Kathleen Lumsden. He was the proud husband to his beloved wife, Dawnn Jones, the devoted father to his children, Amanda Jones and Justin Jones, and cherished loved one to many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives have been touched by Chuck are invited to attend a memorial mass on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church - Fullerton, 8420



Belair Rd., Baltimore, MD, 21236. Flowers and condolences may be offered during the service



and donations may be made in Chuck's name to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 1850 York Rd.,



Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 13, 2019