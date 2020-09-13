Charles Joseph Mundroff of Ellicott City died on the evening of Tuesday, September 8th. Under the care of his devoted wife Cheryl, he passed away in the home they shared together during almost fifty years of marriage.



In addition to his wife, Mr. Mundroff is survived by his sons Andrew and Daniel, his brother Glenn, his sister Doris, and four grandchildren. He was 81.



Son of George and Dorothy, Mr. Mundroff was born in Lancaster Pennsylvania and raised in Baltimore City from an early age. When his parents returned to Lancaster, he stayed on in Catonsville, later Ellicott City, remaining an active and faithful life-long member of the Bishop Cummins Reformed Episcopal Church. There, meeting his future wife, as well as many devoted friends.



A graduate of the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute's Class of 1957, Mr. Mundroff subsequently served in the Army National Guard. He entered the commercial insurance business, and during the course of his career worked for various brokerage agencies including The Jacobson Agency, Poor, Bowen, Bartlett & Kennedy, and American Phoenix, finally retiring from HRH in 2004.



An enthusiastic fisherman, Mr. Mundroff was also many years a tenor in his church choir, and frequently enjoyed traveling with family or friends. During his retirement years he spent many hours in visiting the elderly and infirm, who could not leave their homes, generously lending companionship and sharing compassion. But he was first, before anything else a devoted husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend to many.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Bishop Cummins R.E. Church at 2001 Frederick Rd, Catonsville.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to either the Helping Up Mission or to the Christian Athletic Association.



