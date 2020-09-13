1/1
Charles Joseph Mundroff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Joseph Mundroff of Ellicott City died on the evening of Tuesday, September 8th. Under the care of his devoted wife Cheryl, he passed away in the home they shared together during almost fifty years of marriage.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Mundroff is survived by his sons Andrew and Daniel, his brother Glenn, his sister Doris, and four grandchildren. He was 81.

Son of George and Dorothy, Mr. Mundroff was born in Lancaster Pennsylvania and raised in Baltimore City from an early age. When his parents returned to Lancaster, he stayed on in Catonsville, later Ellicott City, remaining an active and faithful life-long member of the Bishop Cummins Reformed Episcopal Church. There, meeting his future wife, as well as many devoted friends.

A graduate of the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute's Class of 1957, Mr. Mundroff subsequently served in the Army National Guard. He entered the commercial insurance business, and during the course of his career worked for various brokerage agencies including The Jacobson Agency, Poor, Bowen, Bartlett & Kennedy, and American Phoenix, finally retiring from HRH in 2004.

An enthusiastic fisherman, Mr. Mundroff was also many years a tenor in his church choir, and frequently enjoyed traveling with family or friends. During his retirement years he spent many hours in visiting the elderly and infirm, who could not leave their homes, generously lending companionship and sharing compassion. But he was first, before anything else a devoted husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend to many.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Bishop Cummins R.E. Church at 2001 Frederick Rd, Catonsville.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to either the Helping Up Mission or to the Christian Athletic Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bishop Cummins R.E. Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved