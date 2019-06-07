Home

Charles Kovarik Notice
On June 6, 2019, Charles John Kovarik beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Davenport) Kovarik; loving father of John Kovarik, Sharon Centineo, Marlene Shirey and Maribeth Kovarik; grandfather of Melissa, Ryan, Alec and Mindi Shirey. The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Sunday from 6-8pm and Monday 2-4 & 6-8pm. Funeral services will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran United Church of Christ on Tuesday at 11am. Interment Zion Evangelical Lutheran United Church of Christ Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 7 to June 8, 2019
