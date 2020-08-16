1/1
Charles L. Hoos Sr.
On August 14, 2020 Charles Leo Hoos, Sr. peacefully passed away. He was the beloved husband of Mary Hoos, devoted father of Charles L. Hoos, Jr. and his wife Tina, Mark R. Hoos, Sr. and his wife Theresa, and Vicki L. Phoebus and her husband Charles; loving grandfather of Connor, Cara and Emily Hoos, Melanie Harrod, Kathie Lifson, Mark Hoos, Jr., David, Danielle, and Austin Phoebus, Matthew and Emily Gittings; also survived by 8 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends gathered at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Monday August 17, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Services and Interment were private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the March of Dimes 300 W. Pratt St. #250 Baltimore, MD 21201 or at www.marchofdimes.org. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com


August 16, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers and hugs to all of you.

John & Tracie Peer
Friend
