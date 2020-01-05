Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Metzger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles L. Metzger


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles L. Metzger Notice
On January 3rd, 2020, Charles L. Metzger, beloved husband of the late Irene Metzger (nee Leinweber); devoted father to Anna Metzger and her husband Matt, Rose McGrath and her husband Pat, Irene Metzger, Thomas Metzger and his wife Charlene, and Patrick Metzger and his wife Sabrina. Charles was a loving grandfather to 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Alice and many, many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church on Wednesday morning at 9 AM. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -