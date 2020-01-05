|
On January 3rd, 2020, Charles L. Metzger, beloved husband of the late Irene Metzger (nee Leinweber); devoted father to Anna Metzger and her husband Matt, Rose McGrath and her husband Pat, Irene Metzger, Thomas Metzger and his wife Charlene, and Patrick Metzger and his wife Sabrina. Charles was a loving grandfather to 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Alice and many, many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church on Wednesday morning at 9 AM. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 5, 2020