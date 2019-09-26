|
|
Charles Clayton Lee, age 87 of Laurel, MD passed away on September 21, 2019.
He was born on July 22, 1932 in Savage, MD to Robert and Mary Lee.
Charles was a veteran of the Air Force and retired from Baltimore Gas and Electric after working for over 40 years. In retirement, his wife and him became foster parents to many.
He enjoyed baseball, golf, the outdoors, and spending time with his family. He'd played softball locally for many years.
He is survived by his children Theresa Parlette, Gary Lee (Annette), Carol Floyd (Robert), Ralph Lee, and Cindy Morgan, his grandchildren Brad Parlette (Cherie), Robert Floyd (Amy), Jennifer Lee, Ashley Claudy (Joseph), Karen Stansbury (James), Zachary Floyd (Brook), David Lee (Taylor), and 10 great grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother Gilbert Lee and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Frances Lee, son Michael Lee, grandson Bryan Parlette, brother Robert, and sisters Helen and Mary Ann.
A celebration of life will be held on September 29, 2019 at Savage Fire Hall from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. Online condolences at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 26, 2019