Charles Louis Brockmeyer, Sr., age 94, of Joppa, MD passed away on May 14, 2019. Mr. Brockmeyer is survived by sons, Joseph W. Brockmeyer, Gary J. Brockmeyer, Roy R. Brockmeyer, Richard E. Brockmeyer, Glenn D. Brockmeyer and Robert W. Brockmeyer; daughters, Linda C. Nicodemus, Sue Dieter and Chrystelle A. Rabenau; 25 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Charles L. Brockmeyer, Jr., 9 brothers and sisters and great great grandson, Mason Sites.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Bradshaw, MD. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to St. Stephen Catholic Church Boy Scouts Troop 877, 8030 Bradshaw Road, Bradshaw, MD, 21087.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2019
