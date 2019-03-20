|
|
Charles Loy Kennedy, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on March 17, 2019. He was 71. Mr. Kennedy was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to Charles Alfred Kennedy and Jean A. Kennedy. He was the devoted husband of 38 years to Sharon Kennedy, loving father of Brian Kennedy, Charles James "C.J." Kennedy, Paul Vestal, Timmy Vestal, Sherry Bennet, and the late Freddie Vestal. He was the grandfather of Kierra, Destiny, Caleb, Wesley, and brother of Jean Kitlowski, Ruth Overbay, and the late Alfred Kennedy.Mr. Kennedy retired from Cytec. He was a member of the American Legion Post 47 and VFW Post 8126. He loved trains and fishing. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at New Beginnings Church of God, 18 Aberdeen Throughway, Aberdeen, MD 21001. Interment will be held at Wesleyan Cemetery.Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 20, 2019