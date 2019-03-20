Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Loy Kennedy

Notice Condolences Flowers

Charles Loy Kennedy Notice
Charles Loy Kennedy, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on March 17, 2019. He was 71. Mr. Kennedy was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to Charles Alfred Kennedy and Jean A. Kennedy. He was the devoted husband of 38 years to Sharon Kennedy, loving father of Brian Kennedy, Charles James "C.J." Kennedy, Paul Vestal, Timmy Vestal, Sherry Bennet, and the late Freddie Vestal. He was the grandfather of Kierra, Destiny, Caleb, Wesley, and brother of Jean Kitlowski, Ruth Overbay, and the late Alfred Kennedy.Mr. Kennedy retired from Cytec. He was a member of the American Legion Post 47 and VFW Post 8126. He loved trains and fishing. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at New Beginnings Church of God, 18 Aberdeen Throughway, Aberdeen, MD 21001. Interment will be held at Wesleyan Cemetery.Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now