Charles "Ed" Lynch Jr.
On Saturday, October 10, 2020 CHARES EDWIN LYNCH, Jr. ("ED"), age 90, passed away after a two year struggle with dementia and failing health. He had been a resident at Stella Maris in Timonium. He had been happily married for 31 years to Sarah M. Lynch "(Sally).

Mr. Lynch had four children: Charles Jerome Lynch (Pam) of Lititz, Pa., Daniel Joseph Lynch (Susan) of St. Augustine, Florida, Mary B. Lynch of Catonsville, Md. and the late Timothy Tighe Lynch.

He is survived by a sister, Catherine Morrison of Wilmington, Delaware.

His step-children are Mary Catherine Coyne (Bob) of Perry Hall, Md., Julie Solak (Stan) of Canonsburg, Pa., and Cynthia Rohrer of Russelville, Kentucky.

He has six grandchildren: Shannon Lynch of Reno, Nevada; Kelly Midkiff (John) of Halethorpe, Md.; Brandy Johnson (Shane) and Julianne Kolton (Kc) of St. Augustine, Florida; Timothy Addison Lynch of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Parker Mellendick of Baltimore, Maryland. His grandchildren called him 'GRINCE!"

He had a total of 13 Great Grandchildren and Great Step-grandchildren, all who called him "GREAT GRINCE!"

Mr. Lynch was a graduate of Belair High School and attended St. John's College in Annapolis. He was in the Glee Club in High School and a member of the "Curtain Callers" in Baltimore. He sang tenor in the Choir of Immaculate Heart of Mary parish, and in the Choir of the Church of Immaculate Conception in Towson.

He had been employed with Kraft Foods, McNeil Pharmaceutical and retired from the Social Security Administration in Woodlawn in 1989 after 20 years of service.

Mr. Lynch was a Sergeant in the United States Air Force, stationed at F. E. Warren Air Force Base in Chyenne, Wyoming.

The family will receive friends at St. Joseph Catholic Church-Cockeysville, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 11 AM to 12 Noon, where A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery-Govans. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in Mr. Lynch's name to Stella Maris Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 or St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, Md.21030. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2020.
October 12, 2020
I will miss you greatly Dad . You were a great Father to us . Thank you for serving this great nation . Rest In Peace Sir , Love Danny .
Daniel Lynch
Son
October 12, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss and will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Carol Wier
Friend
