On Monday, September 30, 2019 Charles M. Mellor, 68 of Westminster, MD
Beloved husband of Cheryl Kay (Stickle) Mellor.
Also survived by brother Joseph Mellor of Finksburg.
A Celebration of his Life will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 2 to 4 PM with a reception to follow at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Carroll Hospice/Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019