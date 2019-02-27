Charles (Sonny) Mendola of Bel Air passed away on February 24, 2019 of congestive heart failure at the Senator Bob Hooper House, he was 84. Born in Thompsonville, CT and raised in Yonkers, NY, he was the son of Giuseppe and Nany Mendola. He was the former husband of Bettyann (Mendola) Myers.Charlie is survived by son, Tony Mendola and daughter, Jennifer Smith. He has four loving grandchildren, Nicole and Cody Smith and Emily and Kate Mendola. Charlie has extended family in Italy, Florida, and New York. He served in the U.S. Army before his employment at the Bata Shoe Company, where he designed an Army boot still used today. He owned Fountain Green Market, Joppa Food, Main Street Market, and then Hickory Mart before finding his retirement home at Plaza Ford Inc. A heartfelt thank you to Pete Coulan, Cathy Hairfield, and Jason Gordon for their caring compassion and loving dedication to Charlie. Our family and dad are forever grateful. May Heaven rejoice until we meet again.A Graveside Service was held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 2 pm at Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD. Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary