Charles (Buck) Meisel
Charles (Buck) F. Meisel died on May 12, 2020 at the age of 97. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years - Gloria L. Meisel (Lee), and his sons Stephen, Richard, and Scott. Buck is predeceased by his daughter Carol Smailkowski, brother George, sister Rose Schmedes, brother-in-law Vince Farrell, and daughter-in-law Danielle Meisel (Coles). His memory also lives on via his sisters-in-law Gail Farrell and Mary (Jackie) Floyd, his daughters-in-law Sally, Joan and Cathye, dozens of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and hundreds of close friends.

Published in Baltimore Sun from May 23 to May 31, 2020.
May 22, 2020
What a wonderful man and a truly loving husband father and friend. My father loved him dearly and would tell us wonderful stories about their friendship. God bless all of you. Nancy Levy Giorno.
Nancy Giorno
Friend
May 22, 2020
Steve, your dad died on my moms birthday. They were the two funniest parents in our neighborhood. Hope theyre having some good laughs together!
Marcy Nicklas
Friend
May 22, 2020
Best Dad anyone could have, I am just so grateful! Rest in Peace Dad!
Steve Meisel
Son
