Charles (Buck) F. Meisel died on May 12, 2020 at the age of 97. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years - Gloria L. Meisel (Lee), and his sons Stephen, Richard, and Scott. Buck is predeceased by his daughter Carol Smailkowski, brother George, sister Rose Schmedes, brother-in-law Vince Farrell, and daughter-in-law Danielle Meisel (Coles). His memory also lives on via his sisters-in-law Gail Farrell and Mary (Jackie) Floyd, his daughters-in-law Sally, Joan and Cathye, dozens of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and hundreds of close friends.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 23 to May 31, 2020.