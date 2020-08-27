Charles Miller, 88, passed peacefully, Wednesday, August 19 at his Clarksville home with family by his side.



Born March 7, 1932, in Mt. Carmel, MD, he was the son of the late Charles Garrell and Ola Snow (Childress) Bishop, and stepson of the late Edward Bishop. He was married to the late Jean (Ramsburg) Miller for 52 years. He grew up in Simpsonville on the Oakland Farm, now the Meriwether Post Pavilion.



He graduated from Ellicott City High School in 1952 and married in 1954. A master carpenter, he worked in the construction industry as a home builder and for several construction firms as a superintendent on schools, office buildings, government buildings and Churches. He was a Weblos scout leader during his sons time in Scouting. He served in the Army National Guard as a corporal, and was honorably discharged in 1955.



He was active in the Alberta Gary Memorial United Methodist Church as a youth and then served as a trustee for many years.



Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Charles, Jr., "Chuck" and Caprice, of Westminster; his dedicated daughter and son-in-law Jeanette "Jenny" and Robert "Bob" Jones, of Savage; son and daughter-in-law Garrell "Gary" and Robyn, of Owings; son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey, Sr., "Jeff" and Janice, of Westminster; 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; Uncle Ray Miller of, Winchester, VA; brothers Clayton (Evaline), of Lisbon, and Garland (Terry), of Gaithersburg; sisters Martha Grice of Georgia, Jackie Piper (Scott) of Delaware, and Linda Scheel of Mt. Airy; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



A Memorial Service will be held at a future date.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Alberta Gary Memorial United Methodist Church, 9405 Guilford Road, Columbia MD 21046.



