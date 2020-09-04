Charles Francis Mitchell, 91 years, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at home. Born December 7, 1928 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Julian Fairfax and Annie Louise Osborn Mitchell.Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Joseph L. Davis American Legion Post No. 47 of Havre de Grace, MD.Following his discharge from the Army, Charles attended night school and received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Baltimore. In addition, he attended the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute of Baltimore, MD, and the Eaten & Burnett Business College of Baltimore, MD. Charles was a graduate of the Aberdeen High School of Aberdeen, MD, Class of 1945.Charles was a lifetime member of the Grove Presbyterian Church of Aberdeen, MD. He was a retired Program Analyst of the Aberdeen Proving Ground of Aberdeen, MD. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. His hobbies included golf, bowling and talking about sports. He coached both his daughters and granddaughter in softball.Charles is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Olive (Pete) Sharp Mitchell; daughters, Sherry L. Compton and Sandra L. Mitchell; grandchildren, Michelle L. Compton and Charles T. Compton.In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by siblings, Hannah Elizabeth Coale, Julian Fairfax Mitchell, Jr., Dorothy Louise Keel, and son-in-law, Joseph A. Compton.The family wishes to thank the staff of the Amedisys Hospice for their exceptional support and care.A graveside service has been scheduled for Friday, September 11, 2020, 11 AM, at the Angel Hill Cemetery of Havre de Grace, MD. Rev. Dr. George Gray Toole of the Grove Presbyterian Church of Aberdeen, MD, will officiate.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD