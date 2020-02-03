|
|
Charles Ralph Morris, 91, a longtime resident of Anne Arundel County passed away on January 30, 2020. Charles was born in 1928 in Baltimore, MD to the late Abraham and Charlotte Morris. He served in the US Army Aircorp for 2 years during World War II. Charles was a graduate from Johns Hopkins University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1967. He worked at Westinghouse as a Civil Engineer for over 30 years. Charles was a member of the Elks Lodge #2482 of Severna Park, and also a member of the Up-side Downers Club. He enjoyed golf, reading, the beach, WWII history, crossword puzzles, and mostly spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Norma Morris; children, Margaret (Larry) Sublett, William Morris, Scott (Sheila) Morris, Kenneth (Linda) Morris, Lewis (Kelly) Morris, Michelle (John) Skidmore, Linda (Paul) Batchelor, Kimberlee (Gregory) Shaffir, and Johnna (Kenneth) Croghan; brother, George Robert Morris; 22 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Ina Jane Morris; 2 sisters, Charlotte and Leah; and his life-long best friend, Roy Moore. Charles was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Joe Arbelada, who had a big influence in his life.The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Tuesday, February 4th from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, February 5th, 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 3, 2020