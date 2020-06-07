Charles North
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles W. (Chuck) North, Jr. passed away May 28, 2020, at age 93 in Wilmington NC. Survived by wife Margaret (Polk); daughter Cynthia, sons C.W. North, IV (Deborah) and Mark (Moraith); stepchildren Sharon (Jim), Deborah, Lori (Steve), Suzanne, and John (Martha); 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and a brother Robert. Predeceased by parents C.W. and Lillian North, brother James and his first wife Shirley (Diefendorf).

Funeral services planned for a future date in Wilmington, with interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to Honor Flight, Inc., Miles for Scarves, Meals on Wheels, or a food bank in your community.

Further information and service dates may be found at: coblegreenlawn.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved