Charles Lawrence ("Larry") Osterman, beloved husband and father, passed away in Columbia, Maryland, on May 3, 2019, at the age of 86.Mr. Osterman was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 11, 1932, to George A. and Kathryn Muth Osterman. He graduated from Calvert Hall College High School in Baltimore, and served in the United States Coast Guard, based in Ocean City, MD. After his service, Larry was employed at St. Mary's School and Church in Rockville, Maryland, until he joined his wife, June, to repair sewing machines and operate J&L Sewing Shoppe in Ellicott City, Maryland.Larry was well known for his ability to repair anything. He liked to tell a story of meeting the love of his life, June, when he found her car broken down on the side of the road and stopped to repair it. After their marriage in 1953, June and Larry made their home in Montgomery County, Maryland (Garrett Park Estates & Olney) until 1968, when they moved to Glenwood in Howard County. There, they expanded their stable of horses, an orchard, and their garden. At times, they also raised chickens, bunnies, and a family of bichon frise puppies.Through the years, Larry had a number of hobbies, including woodworking, ham radio operating, motor boating, eating sweets, and monitoring police scanners and emergency calls. Larry enjoyed yearly vacations to Ocean City with his wife and children, where he tried to get rid of the "farmer's tan" his short-sleeved work shirts had left. Larry and June also enjoyed trips to Greece, Switzerland, and Martinique.After retiring, the Ostermans moved to Bethany Beach and then to Bridgeville, Delaware. Prior to retirement, Larry was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Ellicott City and the Glenwood Lion's Club.Larry is predeceased by his loving wife, June Robertson Osterman (2/28/10), his eldest son, Charles Alan Osterman (2/14/77), and his four brothers, George, William, Jack, and Richard. He is survived by two of his children, Terry Osterman Stevenson (Chris), of San Diego, CA; and Jamie Osterman (Lori), of Laurel, MD, as well as grandchildren Nicholas, Matthew, and Andrew Osterman of Laurel, MD; Jenna Stevenson of Los Angeles, CA; Claire Stevenson of Denver, CO; Danny Stevenson of San Diego, CA; Dana Richards (John) of Tucson, AZ; and Kelly Barrett of Silverthorne, CO; and great-grandchildren Adalynn and Josephine Richards and Pierce and Brynn Barrett.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Ellicott City on May 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Marriottsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Osterman can be made to Gilchrist Hospice @ www.gilchristcares.org. www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun from May 6 to May 9, 2019