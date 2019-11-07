|
Charles R. Giddings Sr, 87, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 2, surrounded by family and close friends. He was a lifelong resident of Laurel, MD. Charles was a master plumber who served the Laurel and surrounding areas for most of his life, working for C.R. Giddings & Son Plumbing & Heating, Inc, which he founded and co-owned with his son Charles Jr. He was born in 1932 to Alfred and Mary (Hobbs) Giddings. Charles served his country as a tank commander sergeant in the Army from 1953 – 1955. He enjoyed caring for the wild animals on his property, spending time with his family and woodworking. Charles also enjoyed old westerns as well as attending and watching NASCAR races. Charles is survived by daughter Regina Giddings, son Gerald Giddings, daughter-in-law Teresa Giddings, granddaughters Shelly Giddings-Laing (Robbie), Deanna Sargent (Chris), Tanya Miles, Ashley Marvel (Kevin), Cathleen Giddings-Pfister (Eric) and Gail Miles. He is also survived by multiple great and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey (Dolan) Giddings and son Charles R. Giddings Jr. Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, November 6th from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbot Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707. Funeral services will also be held at Donaldson Funeral Home on Thursday, November 7th at 11 am with interment to follow at Emmanuel Methodist Church. Memorial donations can be made to Laurel Cats, PO Box 57, Laurel, MD 20725.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 7, 2019