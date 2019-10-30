|
|
On October 25, 2019 Charles R. Jirsa beloved husband for 61 years to Sharon E. (nee Dean) Jirsa; devoted father of David C. Jirsa and his wife Karen, Steven L. Jirsa and his wife Lisa, Paul R. Jirsa and his wife Megan; loving grandfather of Kyle, Michael and his wife Katelyn, Rachel and her husband Justin, Bryan, Alex and Cole; cherished great-grandfather of Grace. Charles was a long time Edgewood Rec. Baseball Coach and he was a fan of the Orioles, Colts and Ravens.
The family will receive friends at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road in Kingsville on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1-4pm, at which a memorial service will begin. Interment private. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Senator Bob Hooper House www.bobhooperhouse.org or The Humane Society of Harford County http://www.harfordshelter.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2019