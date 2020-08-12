On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Charles R. Kimmel, beloved husband of the late Katherine Oaster and the late Sarah Virginia de Ganahl Russell; beloved father of Mary Pontone, Charles Kimmel II, and Thomas Kimmel; cherished grandfather of Thomas, Charles, Peter, Katie, Suzanne and Stephanie; dear brother of the late Francis Kimmel, Russell Kimmel, Joyce Sturm, and William Kimmel.



A visitation will be held at Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook), Baltimore, MD, 21212 on August 13, 2020 from 4PM to 7PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, 5200 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD, 21210 on August 14, 2020 at 11AM; followed by an interment at New Cathedral Cemetery.



