On March 4, 2019 Charles Rappa beloved husband of the late Anna V. Rappa (nee Principio); devoted father of Annette Anselmi, Frank Rappa (Rosemary Connelly Rappa) and Angela Sherman (David Lee Sherman); loving grandfather of Julianne Fiastro (John), Colin Rappa and Adam Sherman; devoted cousin of Evelyn Gangi.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday, March 7 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. Mr. Rappa will lie-in-repose at Stella Maris Chapel on Friday, March 8 from 10:20 to 11 AM when the Funeral Mass will begin. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Charles Rappa can be made to the Anna Rappa Memorial Scholarship at Johns Hopkins University, 3400 North Charles Street, Wyman 500W, Baltimore, MD, 21218. Attn: Sarah May Campbell. Please make checks out to the Johns Hopkins University and include Anna Rappa Memorial Scholarship in the memo line.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2019