Charles Robert Fieldhouse
On April 28th 2020; Charles Robert Fieldhouse, of Parkton; loving husband of 67 years to Katherine Fieldhouse; devoted uncle of Duane Flemming, Joy Railey, Joyce Bolton, and Phyllis Brit; Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Charles was an Army Veteran, as well as the President of the MISGA Golf Association. He was the proud owner of Charlies Timonium Sunoco. He will be greatly missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society: P.O Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.
