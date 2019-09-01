Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
63 Sacred Heart Lane
Glyndon, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Robert "Bob" Lynch Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
On August 30, 2019, Charles "Bob" Robert Lynch, Jr., beloved husband of the late Nancy Hughes Lynch; devoted father of Matthew J. Lynch, Dennis Lynch and wife Cassendre; loving grandfather of Francesca, Bianca, Benjamin, Tyler, and Patrick; caring brother of Michael Lynch, Anne Collins, Mary Whitcraft, Elizabeth Meyers, and the late Edward Lynch.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, September 4, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 5, at 12:30 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 63 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD 21071. Interment to follow in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now