On August 30, 2019, Charles "Bob" Robert Lynch, Jr., beloved husband of the late Nancy Hughes Lynch; devoted father of Matthew J. Lynch, Dennis Lynch and wife Cassendre; loving grandfather of Francesca, Bianca, Benjamin, Tyler, and Patrick; caring brother of Michael Lynch, Anne Collins, Mary Whitcraft, Elizabeth Meyers, and the late Edward Lynch.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, September 4, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 5, at 12:30 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 63 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, MD 21071. Interment to follow in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019