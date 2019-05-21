Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Robert Williams

Notice Condolences Flowers

Charles Robert Williams Notice
On Sunday, May 19, 2019, Charles "Chuck" Robert Williams; beloved husband of the late Claire Ann Williams (nee Conaway); dear son of the late Emma Loretta and Charles Franklin Williams; devoted brother of the late Robert Franklin Williams; dear step-father of Elizabeth Ann Rinker (Keith) and Christine Ann Wieczorek (Thomas F. III); dear grandfather of Nikolas, Leah, Emily and Jack Wieczorek; devoted cousin of Melanie Fogle Cook (Thomas G.). Friends may call at the family-owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home Inc, 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Catholic Prayer Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Those desiring may make contributions in his name to the Berman Cancer Center of GBMC, 6701 N. Charles St. Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now