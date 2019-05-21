|
|
On Sunday, May 19, 2019, Charles "Chuck" Robert Williams; beloved husband of the late Claire Ann Williams (nee Conaway); dear son of the late Emma Loretta and Charles Franklin Williams; devoted brother of the late Robert Franklin Williams; dear step-father of Elizabeth Ann Rinker (Keith) and Christine Ann Wieczorek (Thomas F. III); dear grandfather of Nikolas, Leah, Emily and Jack Wieczorek; devoted cousin of Melanie Fogle Cook (Thomas G.). Friends may call at the family-owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home Inc, 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Catholic Prayer Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Those desiring may make contributions in his name to the Berman Cancer Center of GBMC, 6701 N. Charles St. Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2019