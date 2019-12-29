|
On December 26, 2019, Charles "Todd" Rosendale, beloved husband of Nanette L. Rosendale, (nee Parks) devoted father of Patrick Shawn Rosendale, Sr. and the late William Perry Rosendale, Sr., dear brother of Raymond Rosendale, also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Monday, 10 - 11AM, the funeral hour. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Stella Maris Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, Md. 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019