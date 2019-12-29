Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Rosendale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Rosendale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Rosendale Notice
On December 26, 2019, Charles "Todd" Rosendale, beloved husband of Nanette L. Rosendale, (nee Parks) devoted father of Patrick Shawn Rosendale, Sr. and the late William Perry Rosendale, Sr., dear brother of Raymond Rosendale, also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Monday, 10 - 11AM, the funeral hour. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Stella Maris Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, Md. 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -