On March 9, 2019, Charles S. Cornell, beloved husband of the late Lavinia Cornell; He is survived by his daughter, Susan Orzolek and her family, his stepson, Ron Roberts and his family, and his daughter in law, Debbie Roberts and her family, as well as nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.A visitation will be held on Friday from 2 to 4 PM and 7 to 9 PM at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11 AM. Interment Moreland Memorial Park. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2019
