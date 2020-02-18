Home

Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720

Charles S. Hurtt

Charles S. Hurtt
On Monday, February 17, 2020 Charles Steven Hurtt of Towson, age 71. Devoted father of Jonathan Hurtt and his wife Katie, Erica Hurtt and her husband Hany, Daniel Hurtt and his wife Heather; dear brother of Leigh Ann, Lori, Joe, Carol, Joyce and the late Mary; cherished stepson of Edna; loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren; also survived by former wife and dear friend Jean Hurtt.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5-7 PM, with a memorial service beginning at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Steve with memorial contributions to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 18, 2020
