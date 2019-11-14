|
|
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Charles Stoufer Rupp, our loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, on November 9, 2019. He left us peacefully at home after a brave battle with cancer.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he served in the United States Army from 1969-1972, graduated from the University of Maryland in 1974, and completed a lifelong career in International Operations with the Social Security Administration, retiring in 2005.
Charles met his loving wife of 48 years, Jacqueline Ann, in September of 1968. They married July 31, 1971, building their home and life in beautiful Western Howard County, Maryland.
Father to Erika and his beloved daughter Lindsay and husband Sean, Charles' most prized role was as the adoring grandfather of Andrew Christopher and Reagan Augusta.
Predeceased by his father John Melvin Rupp and father in law Francis Claire Johnston, Charles lived a full life. He enjoyed spending his retirement years tending to his animals and property, spending time with friends, traveling with his family, and doting on his grandchildren and supporting them in each of their many activities.
He was a lifelong volunteer, and spent many dedicated years serving his community. A past Vice President of the Howard County Fair Board, he most recently served with the Glenwood Lions Club. During his children's youth, he was the President of the Glenwood Middle School PTA and the Treasurer of the Glenelg High School Marching Unit Boosters. Charles was an active member of the American Legion.
Most of all he loved his family, instilling strong values in his daughters and grandchildren that have served them well. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Please join us in visitation to celebrate Charles' life at the Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11am, and he will be laid to rest immediately following at Loudon Park Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland.
Flowers are welcome. Donations in his honor may be made to the or Carroll Hospice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 14, 2019