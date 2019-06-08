|
|
Schwing, Sr., on June 6, 2019, Charles "Jerry" G., husband of the late Gloria (nee Porter) Schwing; father of Charles G. Schwing, Jr. and wife Janice; grandfather of Rose Praydis, Charles Schwing, III, Christopher Schwing, Thomas, Christopher and Patrick Mueller; great-grandfather of Dominic, Tristan, Kaylee, Harper and Aubrey Mueller; brother of Carol Lynn Heard. Friends may call on Tuesday, June 11th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12th at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Memorials to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 43 Monroe St., Westminster, MD 21157. www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 8, 2019