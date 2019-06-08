Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Schwing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Schwing Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Charles Schwing Sr. Notice
Schwing, Sr., on June 6, 2019, Charles "Jerry" G., husband of the late Gloria (nee Porter) Schwing; father of Charles G. Schwing, Jr. and wife Janice; grandfather of Rose Praydis, Charles Schwing, III, Christopher Schwing, Thomas, Christopher and Patrick Mueller; great-grandfather of Dominic, Tristan, Kaylee, Harper and Aubrey Mueller; brother of Carol Lynn Heard. Friends may call on Tuesday, June 11th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12th at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Memorials to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 43 Monroe St., Westminster, MD 21157. www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Download Now