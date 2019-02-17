Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Calvert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Scott Calvert

Notice Condolences Flowers

Charles Scott Calvert Notice
On February 15, Charles Scott Calvert, age 72 of Mays Chapel, a Marine Corps, Vietnam combat veteran, and Purple Heart recipient; beloved husband of the late Mary Jean Darrell (nee Rehak); devoted father of Kristin Calvert; son of the late E. Lee Kaufman and Jane Kaufman (nee Hawthorne); brother of Kim Lyons (Pat); he is also survived by his special friend, Sue Wolsfield; nieces and nephew, Emily, Abby, Amanda, Michael; and former wife, Cheryl Calvert (nee Brumbaugh).Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Friday, February 22nd from 3 to 6 PM, when a memorial service will begin. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 178, Monkton, Md. 21111.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.