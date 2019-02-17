|
On February 15, Charles Scott Calvert, age 72 of Mays Chapel, a Marine Corps, Vietnam combat veteran, and Purple Heart recipient; beloved husband of the late Mary Jean Darrell (nee Rehak); devoted father of Kristin Calvert; son of the late E. Lee Kaufman and Jane Kaufman (nee Hawthorne); brother of Kim Lyons (Pat); he is also survived by his special friend, Sue Wolsfield; nieces and nephew, Emily, Abby, Amanda, Michael; and former wife, Cheryl Calvert (nee Brumbaugh).Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Friday, February 22nd from 3 to 6 PM, when a memorial service will begin. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 178, Monkton, Md. 21111.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 17, 2019