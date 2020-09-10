Charles Smith

On September 8, 2020 Charles Warren Smith passed away; devoted husband of the late Eleanor L. Smith (nee Birdsong); beloved father of Michele Denisio and her husband Joe, Karen Jones and her husband David, Kevin Smith and his partner Bill Bohn, the late Jeanne Smith, and the late Terry Smith; dear grandfather of 10 grandchildren and cherished great-grandfather of 15 great-grandchildren. Mr. Smith was loved and cherished by many relatives and friends. He was also an avid "Ravens" fan.



A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at 10 am. Visiting hours will held on Friday, September 11th, 2020 from 3 - 7 pm. Interment at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: S.P.C.A. 3300 Falls Rd., Baltimore MD 21211



