1/
Charles Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 8, 2020 Charles Warren Smith passed away; devoted husband of the late Eleanor L. Smith (nee Birdsong); beloved father of Michele Denisio and her husband Joe, Karen Jones and her husband David, Kevin Smith and his partner Bill Bohn, the late Jeanne Smith, and the late Terry Smith; dear grandfather of 10 grandchildren and cherished great-grandfather of 15 great-grandchildren. Mr. Smith was loved and cherished by many relatives and friends. He was also an avid "Ravens" fan.

A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at 10 am. Visiting hours will held on Friday, September 11th, 2020 from 3 - 7 pm. Interment at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: S.P.C.A. 3300 Falls Rd., Baltimore MD 21211

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved