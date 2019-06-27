Home

Lying in State
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
9055 Tamar Drive (21045)
Charles Somerville Notice
On June 19, 2019; Mr. Charles Somerville, transitioned into rest. He is survived by his loving wife Mrs. Jean Somerville. On Friday, Mr. Somerville will lie instate at St. John Baptist Church, 9055 Tamar Drive (21045), where the family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00AM with services to follow. The Internment for Mr. Somerville will be held on July 1st @ 11:30am at Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery, 11501 Garrison Forest Road, Owings Mills, MD (21117).
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 27, 2019
