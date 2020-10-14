1/
Charles Spence Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles E Spence, Jr, age 91, passed away on Oct. 6, 2020 in Bel Air. He was born in Huntington, N.Y. and worked in the medical field as an X-ray Tech and Department Administrator at Huntington Hospital during his 40+ year career. He enjoyed nature, the beach, music and writing poetry. He will be remembered as a "classic" gentleman with a strong devotion to those he loved.

He is survived by his daughters Wendy Spence Schmidt (Tom Schmidt), Nancy Spence (Michael Czawlytko) and his stepson William Davidson (Amy Davidson) along with grandchildren Sarah Schmidt Watson (Mike Watson), Julia Schmidt, Dasha Casciero and Jarrett Davidson. He was predeceased by his spouses Alice Jude Spence and Bernadine Davidson Spence and son-in-law Jerry Casciero. Donations may be made in his name to Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding (www.ctr changinglives.org)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved