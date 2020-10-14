Charles E Spence, Jr, age 91, passed away on Oct. 6, 2020 in Bel Air. He was born in Huntington, N.Y. and worked in the medical field as an X-ray Tech and Department Administrator at Huntington Hospital during his 40+ year career. He enjoyed nature, the beach, music and writing poetry. He will be remembered as a "classic" gentleman with a strong devotion to those he loved.
He is survived by his daughters Wendy Spence Schmidt (Tom Schmidt), Nancy Spence (Michael Czawlytko) and his stepson William Davidson (Amy Davidson) along with grandchildren Sarah Schmidt Watson (Mike Watson), Julia Schmidt, Dasha Casciero and Jarrett Davidson. He was predeceased by his spouses Alice Jude Spence and Bernadine Davidson Spence and son-in-law Jerry Casciero. Donations may be made in his name to Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding (www.ctr changinglives.org
)