On April 14, 2019 Charles Thomas "Tom" Spicer, Jr. passed away at home surrounded by his family. He is the beloved husband of Bernadette Greene Spicer and the late Susan C. Spicer (nee Lutz); devoted father of Leslie Clark (James) and Michelle Provost (Darren); dear brother of Barbara Spicer; loving grandfather of Lindsay and Samantha Clark, Meagan and Brandyn Doyle and Michael Provost.Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Friday 3-5 and 7-9 PM where the Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 11 AM. Inurnment to follow at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Cancer Lifenet at Upper Chesapeake Hospital 520 Upper Chesapeake Dr. Bel Air, MD 21014. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 28, 2019