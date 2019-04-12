Resources More Obituaries for Charles Markowski Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Stephen Markowski

Notice Flowers Charles Stephen Markowski "Steamboat" Surrounded by his loving family passed on to a better life on April 7, 2019. Steamboat was a member of the International Longshoremans Association for 51 years and President of the ILA Checkers Local # 953. Beloved husband of Sharon H. Markowski (nee Kohlepp) Devoted grandson of the late Charles L. Stevens and Helen C. "Nellie" Stevens (nee Hughes) Loving son of the late Catherine E. Stevens and Stephen J. "Eagle" Markowski. Loving step-father of whom he loved as his own children Gina M. Liberto-Markey, and Venessa L. Liberto-Smith and her husband Bill. Dear grandfather of Michael S. Worrel, Julianna S. Markey and Gianna M. Markey. Loving son in-law of the late Melvin Kohlepp and Mary Messersmith (nee Wroblewski). Dear brother in-law of Pat Wisniewski and her husband Tom and Deborah Baker. Devoted nephew of the late Victor P. Doda, Sr. and Ann Shirley Doda (nee Stevens), Helen C. Gillen and her husband Patrick T. Gillen Sr. and Donald B. Stevens. Beloved cousin of Partick T. Gillen, Jr. and his wife Karen, Mary Catherine "Cathy" Bauernschub and her late husband Bill, Helen G. Distelhorst and her husband Gary, Ann Shirley Bowman and Victor P. Doda, Jr and his wife Anita. Also survived by many other loving relatives, friends and his loyal companions Gizmo and Elizabeth. Family invite friends to call at the Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc. 1501 E. Fort Avenue, Locust Point MD 21230 on Sunday, April 14th 2019, 2:00pm to 9:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 775 W. Hamburg Street, Baltimore MD 21230 on Monday, April 15th, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment will be in Glen Haven Memorial Park Cemetery. Family request in lieu of flowers contributions be made to B.A.R.C.S., The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, www.barcs.org Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary ‹ Back to today's Notices