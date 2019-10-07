Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Parkwood Cemetery
Charles Stevens Notice
On October 3, 2019, Charles E. Stevens, Jr., 84, of Bel Air passed away at the Gilchrist Center.

He was married to Ruth E. Stevens for 59 years and was predeceased by his brother Willard Stevens and a sister, Erma K. Bowles.

Charles was a graduate of Patterson High School and a Korean War Army Veteran. He received his Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Johns Hopkins and became a math teacher and Guidance Counselor at Parkville Jr. High and Eastern Vo-Tech Schools. He was a 60-year member of the Masons and enjoyed genealogy, the outdoors and was an animal lover.

Family and friends will honor & celebrate Charles life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-88oo Harford Road-Parkville on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 10:30 to 11:30 A.M. with a Graveside Service at 12:00 P.M. at Parkwood Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019
