On December 29, 2019 Charles T Brown III (Nick) beloved husband of Lindsay S Brown (nee Stewart) of White Hall, MD, loving father of James T Brown and his wife Anna Marie of St Louis, MO, and Charles A Brown of Freeland, MD, loving grandfather of Kati, Madison, Grant, Rachel, Michael and Briar. The family will receive friends at Grace Fellowship Church, 74 E. Forrest Ave., Shrewsbury, PA, 17361 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 with a service to follow at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Gilchrist Hospice Care, Inc., 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or make an online donation to; gilchristcares.org
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020