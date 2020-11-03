On November 1, 2020, Charles Talbott Shaab passed away. He was the beloved husband of Jane M. Shaab; devoted father of Kristen R. Shaab, Kerry R. Shaab, MD, Kathryn R. Shaab, DPT, PhD and her wife Jennifer B. Johnson; dear brother of N. Jane Link; caring brother-in-law of Albert J. Matricciani and his wife Susan G. Elgin, Margaret M. Collelluori, and Paul G. Matricciani and his wife Sheila S. Matricciani; loving uncle of Valerie S. Androutsopoulos, Marco A. Collelluori, D. Alexander Gold, PhD and Hannah G. Ninkov; and loving great uncle of Maria A. Androutsopoulos and Golfinos C. Androutsopoulos.



Due to COVID, services will be private. All of Charlie's friends will be invited to celebrate with our family – oysters and champagne for all – once COVID permits! Stay tuned! In lieu of flowers, contributions will be welcomed by the Marian House, 949 Gorsuch Ave., Baltimore, MD 21218



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store