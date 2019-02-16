On Tuesday, February 12, 2019, Charles Henry Tames III, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 54. Chip was born on March 10, 1964 in Owings Mills, MD to Charles (Bucky) H. Tames Jr. and Diana Tames. He was an alumni of McDonogh School in Owings Mills, MD and Randolph Macon College in Ashland, VA. On October 7, 1989 he married his college sweetheart Susan Eberhard. Together they raised two daughters Allison and Catherine. Chip spent many years as a Dale Carnegie instructor teaching others how to be as comfortable as he was speaking in front of a group. He continued his career presenting sales and negotiation skills for Sharpio Negotiations Institute, which allowed him to travel the world. He was known for being a charming conversationalist with a wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. Chip had a great ability to remember names, faces, and make you feel like the most important person in the room. He will be missed by many. Chip was preceded in death by his father Bucky and his mother Diana. He is survived by his wife Susan, his two children Allison and Catherine, his sister Patricia (Trish) Cataneo, his brother-in-law Mike Cataneo, his nieces Kaleigh and Rachel Ridgley, his son-in-law Kevin Cajigas and potential future son-in-law Mark Toner. A celebration of life service will be held at Tagart Memorial Chapel on the McDonogh school campus on March 3rd, 2019 at 1pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the . Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary