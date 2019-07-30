Home

Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
300 East Church Street
Millsboro, MD
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
300 East Church Street
Millsboro, MD
Charles Taylor Notice
Charles R. Taylor, age 94 of Millsboro, DE, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 East Church Street, Millsboro, DE, where friends may call beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Mr. Taylor's memory to Grace UMC, or Hunt's Memorial United Methodist Church, 1912 Old Court Road, Towson, MD 212104. Please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and sign the online guestbook for Mr. Taylor.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 30, 2019
