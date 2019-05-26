Charles Lloyd Terlouw, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on May 22, 2019. He was 82. Mr. Terlouw was born in New York, New York, to Frank and Alma Bales Terlouw. He was the devoted husband of 60 years to Gloria Harris Terlouw, loving father of Sandra Lilly and her husband Ronald "Bud" Lilly and Carol Lynn Terlouw of Havre de Grace, MD, and Charles Matthew Terlouw and his wife Ticia Kay Terlouw of North Richland Hills, TX. Mr. Terlouw was the grandfather of Adam David Lilly, Abby Rochelle Lilly, Teryn Nicole Terlouw, MaKayla Renae Terlouw, Caleb Alexander Terlouw, and Raegan Danielle Terlouw. He was predeceased by his siblings, Frank Terlouw, Jr., Emmet "Tony' Terlouw, John Terlouw, and Audrey "Nell" Stoddard. He was also survived by a sister-in-law Lucy Terlouw. Mr. Terlouw worked for 32 years as a payroll supervisor for Harford Memorial Hospital. He was a member of First Christian Church. He loved being with his family, traveling and going out to eat. He also enjoyed watching baseball. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 5-8 PM, at Zelllman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at First Christian Church, 800 Giles St., Havre de Grace, MD. Pastor Ron Tabor will officiate. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made in his memory to First Christian Church, or of Maryland, 1301 York Road #209, Lutherville, MD 21093.Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfeunralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 26 to May 29, 2019